Sandwiches/Wraps/Croissants
- Turkey & Cheddar
Fresh sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, crisp mixed greens, sliced tomatoes, red onions & mayonnaise. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.79
- Ham & Swiss
Fresh sliced ham, Swiss cheese and mixed greens, drizzled with Honey Dijon Mustard. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$8.99
- Classic Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, colby-jack cheese, crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, topped with your choice of dressing. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.99
- Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Marinated chicken breast, colby-jack cheese, crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, drizzled with buffalo sauce and homemade ranch dressing. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.99
- Veggie & Hummus
Crispy, crunchy vegetarian delight with hummus, sliced provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with your choice of dressing. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.79
- Italian
Fresh sliced salami & pepperoni, provolone cheese, crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, mayonnaise, dashed with red wine vinegar. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.89
Salads
- Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, Blue Cheese crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing and topped with a sweet balsamic glaze.$12.29
- Roasted Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast served over crisp mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, red onions, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing$12.99
- Antipasto Salad
Chopped ham & salami, served over crisp mixed greens with shredded mozzarella cheese, black olives, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing$12.99
Entrees
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce with ingredients like parmesan, three cheese blend, cream, garlic and butter, served with fettuccine pasta and topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese and herbs. Served with garlic breadstick and side garden salad.$15.29
- Baked Ziti
A baked blend of Italian cheeses, pasta and our homemade marinara sauce. Served with a garlic breadstick and garden side salad.$14.29
- Loaded Baked Chicken
Marinated baked chicken breast with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with garlic roasted red potatoes and side garden salad.$15.99
- Steak Tips & Onions
Healthy portion of sliced strip loin steak roasted over fresh cut onions. Served with roasted garlic red potatoes and garden side salad.$16.99
- Individual Charcuterie Box
Pre-made. single-serve charcuterie box with a beautiful array of cheeses, meats, seasonal fruits, honey stick, and more!$13.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Flatbread Pizza
Enjoy a kid-sized cheese or pepperoni pizza with robust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of chips or seasonal fruit.$6.49
- Grilled Cheese
Ooey, gooey melted cheddar cheese smushed between toasted sourdough bread. Comes with your choice of seasonal fruit or chips.$5.99
- All Beef Hot Dog
1/4 lb beef frank served on a bun with your choice of toppings. Comes with your option of seasonal fruit or chips.$5.99
Drinks
- 20oz Coke$2.49
- 20oz Coke Zero$2.49
- 20oz Diet Coke$2.49
- 20oz Sprite$2.49
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$2.49
- 20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$2.49
- 20oz Orange Fanta$2.49
- 20oz Mellow Yellow$2.49
- Smart Water$2.59
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.29
- Gold Peak Unsweet Tea$3.29
- Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla Iced Coffee$3.99
- Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee$3.99
- Monster Energy Ultra Zero Sugar- Strawberry Dreams$3.79
- Monster Energy Ultra Zero Sugar- Watermelon$3.79
- Monster Energy Ultra Zero Sugar- Peachy Keen$3.79
- Monster Energy Rehab- Tea + Lemonade$3.79
- Monster Energy Rehab- Peach Tea$3.79
- Monster Energy Rehab- Strawberry Lemonade$3.79
- Apple & Eve Juice Box- Apple Juice$0.79
- Apple & Eve Juice Box- Fruit Punch$0.79
- Apple & Eve Juice Box- Very Berry$0.79
