Kristin's Kitchen 3340 S Chalybeate Rd Suite 3
Sandwiches/Wraps/Croissants
Turkey & Cheddar
Fresh sliced turkey, cheddar cheese, crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions & mayonnaise. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.79
Ham & Swiss
Fresh sliced ham, Swiss cheese, and mixed greens, drizzled with Honey Dijon Mustard. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$8.99
Veggie & Hummus
Crispy, crunchy vegetarian delight with hummus, sliced provolone cheese, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, cucumber, shredded carrots, topped with balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.99
Chicken Salad
Delicious chicken salad (no fruit, no nuts), topped with mixed greens and tomatoes. Comes with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated Chicken Breast, chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, with a dash of lemon juice. Served with your choice of chips and a pickle spear.$9.99
Salads
Wedge Salad
Crisp wedge of fresh iceberg lettuce, chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onions, Blue Cheese crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing and topped with a sweet balsamic glaze.$12.29
Roasted Chicken Salad
Marinated chicken breast served over crisp mixed greens, cheddar-jack cheese, red onions, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing$12.99
Antipasto Salad
Chopped ham & salami, served over crisp mixed greens with shredded mozzarella cheese, black olives, banana peppers, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing$12.99
Chopped Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce topped with marinated Chicken Breast, shredded parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, with fresh lemon slices.$12.99
Entrees
Fettuccine Alfredo
Homemade creamy alfredo sauce with ingredients like parmesan, three cheese blend, cream, garlic and butter, served with fettuccine pasta and topped with fresh shredded parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with a garlic breadstick and side garden salad.$15.29
Ziti
A blend of Italian cheeses, pasta and our homemade marinara sauce, topped with shredded Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with a garlic breadstick and garden side salad.$14.29
Loaded Baked Chicken
Marinated baked chicken breast with sautéed green peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese. Served with Potatoes O'Brien and side garden salad.$15.99
Individual Charcuterie Board
Pre-made. single-serve charcuterie box with a beautiful array of cheeses, meats, seasonal fruits, honey stick, and more!$13.00
Sides
Side Garden Salad
A light bite made with crisp mixed greens, tomatoes, shredded carrots and your choice of dressing$3.69
Ranch Pasta Salad
Cellentani noodles with fresh diced ham, peas, and homemade ranch dressing$3.59
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
Penne noodles tossed with marinated chicken, sun dried tomatoes, shredded Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and a dash of lemon juice.$4.29
Garlic Breadsticks (2)$2.16
Chips$2.09
Seasonal Fruit Cup
3oz seasonal fruit cup$0.99
Kids Menu
Kids Flatbread Pizza
Enjoy a kid-sized cheese or pepperoni pizza with robust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with your choice of chips or seasonal fruit.$6.49
Grilled Cheese
Ooey, gooey melted cheddar cheese smushed between toasted sourdough bread. Comes with your choice of seasonal fruit or chips.$5.99
Drinks
20oz Coke$2.49
20oz Coke Zero$2.49
20oz Diet Coke$2.49
20oz Dr. Pepper$2.49
20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$2.49
20oz Sprite$2.49
Minute Maid Pink Lemonade$2.49
Minute Maid Lemonade$2.49
Dasani Water$2.49
Gold Peak Sweet Tea$3.29
Gold Peak Unsweet Tea$3.29
Apple & Eve Juice Box- Apple Juice$0.79
Apple & Eve Juice Box- Fruit Punch$0.79
Apple & Eve Juice Box- Very Berry$0.79
Desserts
Flatbread Pizzas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread Pizza
13" flatbread pizza crust with robust pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with marinated chicken, diced bacon, and our homemade ranch dressing.$14.29
BBQ Chicken Flatbread Pizza
13" flatbread pizza crust layered with sweet BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese, topped with marinated chicken and diced red onions.$12.99
Veggie Flatbread Pizza
13" flatbread pizza crust with robust pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, diced red onions, black olives, & green peppers.$12.99
Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza
13" flatbread pizza crust with robust pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and diced pepperoni.$10.69
Cheese Flatbread Pizza
13" flatbread pizza crust with robust pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese$10.29
