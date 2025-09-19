Skip to Main content
Kristin's Kitchen, LLC
0
View Menu
Home
/
Individual Charcuterie Board
Individual Charcuterie Board
$0
GOLDEN GAL GALA
Add to Cart
1
Pre-made. single-serve charcuterie box with a beautiful array of cheeses, meats, seasonal fruits, honey stick, and more!
Kristin's Kitchen, LLC Location and Hours
(270) 451-3070
3340 S Chalybeate Rd, Suite 3, Smiths Grove, KY 42171
Closed
•
Opens Saturday at 10:30AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement